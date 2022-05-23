ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team handed Lost River a 7-1 loss in the opening round of the Oregon state 1A/2A tournament on Monday, May 23.
Lost River took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and the lead stood until the fifth, when the TigerScots' offense plated five runs.
Weston-McEwen added two in the sixth for the final margin of victory.
TigerScots pitcher Hailey Stallings went the distance in the circle, throwing a no-hitter and striking out five.
Bailey Moore had three of W-M's 12 hits in the game, driving in two runs.
"Our young club was slow out of the chute, but caught fire in the back half," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "Except for costly errors in the second, Hailey Stallings was throwing three-up, three-down innings with zero earned runs.
"Patience payed off waiting for the bats to arrive," he said. "It started in the home fifth with one out when Genna Robinson singled and stole second. She then scored to tie the game at 1 apiece when 9-hitter Thornton singled to roll the order. The top of the order offered no relief for the Lost River pitching and built a four-run lead that Stallings would make stand."
The TigerScots now advance to play at Kennedy on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
