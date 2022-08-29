Weston-McEwen's volleyball team opened its 2022 fall season with a pair of home victories on Thursday, Aug. 25, before hitting the road to split a pair at Lowell High School on Saturday.
On Thursday, the TigerScots opened with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-5 win over Dufur in the W-M gym, before battling Imbler to a 22-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-9 victory.
On Saturday, Weston-McEwen took a 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Lowell, and then fell to North Douglas, 20-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18.
In the season-opening match against Dufur, the TigerScots' Delaynee Angell had seven seven service aces, Addie Perkins dished out 13 assists, Lirian Holden had five digs, and Luna Dennett and Genevieve Robinson each had five kills.
Against Imbler, Perkins led W-M with five aces and 13 assists, and Angell had four aces, with Robinson getting 11 kills and Lily Lindsey nine, and Holden had 27 digs and Lindsey 26.
In the Lowell match, Angell smacked six aces, Lindsey came up with 19 digs, Perkins had 12 assists and Robinson had 10 kills.
And against North Douglas, Lindsey had eight aces and 18 digs, Robinson six kills, and Perkins four assists.
The TigerScots next got to South Wasco County on Thursday.
