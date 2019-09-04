HELIX — Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team won a pivotal rematch with Irrigon, knocking off the Knights in two sets, 25-19 and 25-21, to capture the Helix Tournament title here on Tuesday.
The TigerScots went into the match as a No. 2 seed after losing to Irrigon, 25-18, in a single round-robin set.
Weston-McEwen had beaten Helix, 25-9, and then Enterprise, 25-13.
“I was really excited with how we came back off a holiday without any practice,” White said. “We got off to a slow start, but then our offense started to took better.
“Irrigon is a (Class) 3A school, and a 3A playoff team at that, so a win over them is big,” White said. “I was really happy with how we played after they thumped us. It was great how we responded.”
Only the championship match counted towards W-M’s record, keeping it undefeated at 6-0.
The TigerScots face another big test on Thursday when they host 1A powerhouse Powder Valley starting at 6 p.m.
“They are defenitely good — extremely good,” White said. “They’re the one of the top ranked 1A teams in the state, their only loss last year was to St. Paul in the state finals, and they bring back most of their kids so this is going to let us see where we are as a team real quick.”
Charli King finished the Helix tournament with 21 assists and two aces on 18-of-19 serving for Weston-McEwen, while teammate Carrie Hazen hustled after five digs and notched four aces of 25-of-25 serving.
Ellie Scheibner gave the TigerScots 18 assists, four blocks and two aces; Cloe Davis added 13 kills and a block; Trinity Hearn had 11 kills, six blocks and three aces; Jesse Manning had 13 kills, 19 digs and three aces; Bailey Munck had five kills, two blocks and two assists.
Meanwhile the third-place match saw Helix fall to Enterprise in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-19.
Next, Helix is back at it here on Thursday to host both Riverside and Ione for a meet starting at 4 p.m.