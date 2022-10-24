ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team had team members earn all-Blue Mountain Conference honors following the regular season.
TigerScots Lily Lindsey and Lirian Holden (libero) both earned all-BMC first-team honors.
Genevieve Robinson was named to the second team, and Addie Perkins and Luna Dennett earned honorable mention.
