HILLSBORO, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's football team returned home to Athena about 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 26, escorted by the town ambulance and volunteer fire department with lights flashing.
The TigerScots came home with the Oregon state Class 2A second-place trophy, after overcoming an early 22-0 deficit to rally against title-game foe Oakland but ultimately falling, 46-32.
W-M coach Kenzie Hansell couldn't have been much happier with his TigerScots squad had they won the championship.
"Oakland's a good football team," Hansell said of the team W-M defeated 24-16 in the second game of the season on Sept. 9. "They're well coached and disciplined. They made some big plays early, but I credit our players for their composure. We started scoring, got some big stops, and what a great season we had. I couldn't be more proud of our players, coaches and community. It's a true honor to be head coach at Weston-McEwen High School."
The game was played at Hillsboro Stadium.
"It's a great stadium, a great facility," Hansell said. "For our kids, each locker had a cushioned seat. They've earned it all year long; to make it to the state championship, what a great accomplishment. I couldn't be more proud to be their head coach.
"Our sideline was on the other side of the stadium from our fans, so we got to watch all of them," he said of the W-M faithful. "They've been great all year."
The Oakers rolled to the 22-0 lead seconds into the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, W-M's Kyren Miller grabbed a 20-yard touchdown pass from TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry to make it 22-6.
Oakland padded its lead with a pair of one-yard runs before W-M's Logan Nissel punched it in from the 1 to make it 34-14.
TigerScot running back Maddox King ran it in from six yards out to answer an Oakers score to make it 40-20 early in the fourth quarter.
Oakland scored its final time quickly after, and W-M's Anthony Nix caught a 16-yard pass from Berry, and Berry took it in from the 1-yard line, for the final score.
"We changed some of our plays and formations, just did what we do," Hansell said of the TigerScots' resurgence. "Maddox King ran so hard all game long. We were able to throw the ball and run the ball. It was not the start we were looking for, but we were enjoying the opportunity to play high school football in the state championship."
King finished with 137 yards rushing for W-M, on 19 carries, with Berry finishing with 34 rushing yards on 11 runs and Sean Roggiero 24 on four, as the TigerScots racked up 199 total yards on the ground.
Berry was 13 for 22 for 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with no interceptions, and Cameron Reich had a completion for 37 yards.
Reich also had four receptions for 73 yards, King had three for 43, Miller had two for 23 yard and a TD, and Nix had his 16-yard touchdown catch.
The TigerScots finished the season 9-3, and while the seniors will be missed, Hansell is excited for next year.
"For our seniors, it's hard to close a chapter on this football season," he said. "I told the kids, there are no teams practicing on Monday, we practiced as long as we could this season. I'm so proud of the character of this team, our leadership. I said, 'You freshmen are now sophomores, sophomores are now juniors, and juniors are now seniors.' The excitement that surrounded this season, we're looking forward to next year.
"And a special thank you to our senior class," Hansell said. "This was the freshman class when I came back (to return as coach at Weston-McEwen). What they've accomplished, I thank them for giving me a front row seat all season long. We'll continue to get better and be ready for next season."
