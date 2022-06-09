ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's softball team had four players named to the all-Blue Mountain Conference team following their season.
TigerScots pitcher Hailey Stallings, and infielders Madison Shell, Bailey Moore and Ava Sams were all named to the all-BMC second team.
Weston-McEwen finished the 2022 season 8-4 in league and 14-10 overall, and advanced to the state tournament. The TigerScots defeated Lost River, 7-1, in the first round of the tourney before falling to Kennedy, 1-0.
