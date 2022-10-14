GEORGE, Wash. — Alex McIntyre's first-place highlighted Weston-McEwen's cross country performance at the Moses Lake Invitational at the Gorge Amphitheater on Thursday, Oct. 13.
McIntyre won the overall boys race in 17:22.1.
"Yesterday, we ran at Moses Lake's Invitational at the Gorge," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "It's a beautiful setting, a great music venue, but one tough cross country race. You start down by the stage and have to work your way out of the amphitheater bowl to the parking lot up above, jumping over some hay bales on the way.
"The race eventually drops back into the midpoint of the bowl and finishes with a brutal hill to get to the finish up on top," he said. "With an eye on the district meet in two weeks, we trained through this meet with interval training the day before.
"Despite that, we had several outstanding performances from our runners," Dobos said. "Mackenzie Aldrich led her ladies' team and broke 28 minutes (27:32), both for the first time. She decided to really go for it despite the tough week and hilly course.
"The rest of the team ran pretty well, and we finished in third place for our school's division.
"Alex McIntyre had another great race," he said. "At roughly the one-mile mark, he pulled away from the lead pack to eventually win the race by about 30 seconds. We're really feeling good about how we're looking coming into the district meet."
The TigerScots next go to Grant Union on Thursday.
