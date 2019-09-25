COLLEGE PLACE — Defending state soccer champion Prescott had little trouble dispatching Walla Walla Valley Academy, 7-0, on Tuesday on the Walla Walla University pitch.
“We have always struggled here,” Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. “Today is probably one of our better performances.”
Prescott started the game with the ball and never looked back.
Tigers freshman Adrian Rubio opened up the scoring in the ninth minute after receiving a through-ball over the entire Knights defense from eighth grader Jayson Castillo.
The Prescott duo weren’t done contributing to the victory.
Castillo scored twice, both in the second half, and dished two more assists.
Rubio finished off his scoring in the 52nd minute.
Vicente Garcia took a feed from Castillo in the 14th minute, and scored on his own in the 26th minute to make it 3-0 Prescott.
Castillo took a feed from Antonio Hernandez a minute into the second half to make it 4-0, six minutes before Castillo hit Rubio for Rubio’s second goal of the match.
The Tigers’ Victor Garcia then scored an unassisted goal at the 71-minute mark, and Castillo’s final goal on an assist from Vicente Garcia in the 75th minute rounded out scoring.
The seven-goal onslaught came amidst Prescott’s numerous shots on goal, with Knights starting goalkeeper Nyo Nisai combining with backups for seven saves.
Tigers goalie Miguel Ayala recorded three saves in the victory.
Knights coach Andrei Mitsourov said he saw huge improvement in his team since its season-opening 5-3 loss at Upper Columbia Academy on Sept. 16.
“If we would have played like that during that game, we would have won, because it was a close game,” Mitsourov said of the season opener.
WWVA next host Riverside Christian at 4 p.m. today.
Prescott heads to Orofino on Thursday for a 5 p.m. kickoff.