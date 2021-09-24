SPANGLE, Wash. — A tiebreaking goal in the 74th minute lifted Upper Columbia Academy over Prescott's high school boys soccer team, 5-4, here Thursday, Sept. 23.

Vincente Garcia recorded a hat trick for Prescott (3-4 record), and teammate Adrian Rubio tallied the other, but they never had a lead.

"We didn't show up in the first half today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "The guys got it together in the second half, but a silly foul near the box cost us a late goal.

"We need to improve our mental preparation for competition and never underestimate our opponent."

Next, the Tigers play Saturday in Spokane at St. George's.

They look to bounce back from Thursday's setback.

Prescott goalie Hector Garcia wound up making three saves, but Upper Columbia had taken a 2-0 lead by the 16th minute.

The Tiger still trailed 4-2 in 57th minute when Rubio scored toe cut their deficit in half.

Six minutes later, Garcia's third goal tied things up.

The Tigers defense meanwhile had kept Upper Columbia quiet for most of the second half, but Cesar Pinell scored in the closing minutes to spoil the Prescott comeback.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

