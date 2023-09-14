Walla Walla High School's varsity slowpitch softball team captured two more victories, extending its winning streak to five, Thursday, Sept. 14, near campus at Murr Sports Park as the Blue Devils defeated Grandview twice in their doubleheader by scores of 12-0 and then 13-1.
The Blue Devils, who came away with their record so far this season improving to 5-1, were clicking on all cylinders: hitting, pitching, defense.
Wa-Hi senior Clarabelle Hall put the finished touch on the sweep late in the second game when her sixth-inning three-run homer cleared the fence, forcing action to stop due to the mercy rule.
Sophomore pitchers Nalayah Torres and Ariel Amaro had taking turns dominating the Grandview lineup, and they enjoy plenty of support.
"Defense was outstanding with at least two double plays," Blue Devils assistant coach Amy Korslund said. "Aliyah Larios saw a lot of actions out in left field, and she had a great day with amazing catches. Sara Justice assisted in a double play, fielding the ball and tossing it over to second base to Emily Meliah, who then made the throw to senior Clarabelle Hall for the doubleplay.
"For Game 2, sophomore Ariel Amaro did a great job pitching along with the solid defense. At the bottom of the first inning, senior Sara Justice hit a deep ball to centerfield for an inside-the-park home run, which was just the start of an exciting inning at bat for the Blue Devils.
"Sophomore Addie Bowen hits a hard ball for a triple, then senior Clarabelle Hall hit a triple, scoring Bowen for an RBI. Senior Nicole Bobadilla continued the rally, hitting another triple, scoring Hall for an RBI.
"Later, bottom of the sixth inning, with runners on first and second base, and the score at 10-1, senior Clarabelle Hall steps up to the plate and hits the game winning home run over the fence, ending the game."
Volleyball
HERMISTON 3, WALLA WALLA 1: The Blue Devils were handed their first setback this season, falling to their Mid-Columbia Conference opponent in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 in the Wa-Hi gym.
Their record so far this season dropped to 3-1.
Eden Glaus finished the match with nine kills, four aces and 19 digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Jailyn Davenport had six kills, 11 digs and eight assists, Whitney Griffith was good on four kills, three blocks and three digs, and Kasey Wegner added two kills, an ace and two digs.
The Blue Devils also had Hanna Wright with two kills, a block and a dig, Sofia Glaus contributing nine assists, eight digs and an ace, and Paige Wilcox on three kills and three digs.
Ava Calhoon chipped in a kill and a block, Analia Avalos had eight digs, and Teegan Timmons hustled on seven digs.
"We know that we didn’t play to our potential, so this loss stings quite a bit," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We struggled all the way around and never could get into a good rhythm as a team.
"Hermiston was the better team tonight. They deserve a lot of credit for their hustle and effort.
"We had a lot of unforced errors and lacked our normal communication and ease on the court. We have a list of things to work on as we get into really tough competition in the next two weeks."
DeSALES 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: The Irish made short work of the 1B Southeast Conference opponent, taking the match in three sets with scores at 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 in the DeSales gym.
Victory upped their league record to 2-0.
Regina Nelson finished the match with 25-of-26 serving (96 percent) and 15 digs for the Irish while teammate Anna Konen was 18-of-19 serving (95 percent), Helen Hellberg Wilson hustled on 22 digs, and Anniston Jimenez tallied 10 kills, two blocks and 11 digs.
"Playing in the SunDome last Friday got the ladies really working well as a team," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "Tonight they showed that with excellent communication, coverage and defense."
The Irish jumped ahead in the first set, mounting a 13-6 lead that left Sunnyside Christian in pursuit.
"The ladies really started off well by working as a team with excellent communication and trust," Ruthven said. "Serving was strong at 89 percent, and excellent defense and passing converted into offense with eight kills."
The Irish overcame slow starts in the final two sets, but they prevailed each time.
"It was a great night for the first home game of the season," Ruthven said. "Sunnyside Christian is a good team, and we look forward to the challenge they will bring when we meet again later in the season."
Girls soccer
WALLA WALLA 1, HANFORD 0: Jenna Abbey scored unassisted to open the second half of Mid-Columbia Conference action on the Wa-Hi pitch, and the Blue Devils protected their lead to the end.
The Blue Devils evened their record so far this season at 2-2, ranking them fifth among the nine teams.
“Jenna had a solid defensive performance today and earned herself a goal from several yards out," the Blue Devils stated on Twitter.
