DeSales Catholic School's varsity football team suffered a setback Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Tri-Cities as the Irish fell to 1B Southeast Conference opponent Liberty Christian in a 20-14 loss on the Kamiakin High gridiron field.
The Irish left with their record so far this season even at 1-1.
They went to the fourth quarter Thursday even at 14-14 before Liberty Christian scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Next up for the Irish will be a Sept. 15 showdown in Walla Walla on their home field as the host Garfield-Palouse.
Volleyball
WALLA WALLA 3, HANFORD 0: The Blue Devils notched their second straight win to open this season as they finished off another Mid-Columbia Conference foe in only three sets with scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.
Jailyn Davenport tallied 11 kills, nine assists, 11 digs and an ace for the Blue Devils while teammate Sofia Glaus added 25 assists, seven digs and an ace, Eden Glaus had 21 digs, eight kills, six aces and a block, and Kasey Wegner was good for seven kills, two aces, two blocks and a dig.
The Blue Devils also had Analia Avalos making 12 digs and a kill, Hanna Wright on four kills, Teegan Timmons with nine digs and an ace, and Whitney Griffith on two kills and a dig.
Paige Wilcox gave the Blue Devils another kill and three digs, Kirsten Anderson had a kill and two digs, and Scarlett Barton also chipped in a kill.
"The girls came out with a very solid showing for their home opener tonight to sweep Hanford in three straight sets," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Each set we started behind and were forced to work our way back. It was great to see the girls keep their composure and stay confident under pressure.
"Jailyn led us tonight. She was rock solid all the way around and was our go-to hitter when we needed to put the ball away.
"Jay and Sofia had an amazing connection and proved to be a troublesome duo for Hanford to handle, Kasey was great at the net for us — and Eden played exceptional in the back court, leading our team in digs and aces."
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Southridge.
"I'm proud of how we played," Dove said. "We have a few early season kinks to work out, but it’s really exciting to see the potential that this team has."
McLOUGHLIN, SPLIT AT HELIX TRI-MEET: Griswold High School, Mac-Hi and Ione took turns squaring off against each other in a tripleheader.
The Pioneers defeated the host Grizzlies in four sets by scores 25-21, 25-22, 10-25 and 25-22 with Mac-Hi junior Lainie Ellis tallying six kills and four aces while teammate Miley Rhoads added eight kills and two aces, Maddie Stiefel and Aurora Montrasi each had two blocks.
Ione, however, made short work of the Pioneers with final scores at 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 despite Ellis notching another four kills and two digs, teammate Addy Brown on two kills and two aces, and Aurora Montrasi making three blocks.
As for Helix — the Grizzlies fell to Mac-Hi even though Ellie Morris went 25-for-25 from the service line with three aces, Lirian Holden and Elliana Boatright each had seven kills — they suffered a similar setback at the hands of Ione.
The Grizzlies were down in three sets, with scores at 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.
COLLEGE PLACE 3, WAPATO 0: The Hawks dominated Wapato, taking their match with 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 decisions.
Mia Ferraro finished the night with 18 assists, seven digs and three aces for the Hawks while teammate Marissa Long made 29 digs, Elliot Dawson tallied three kills, and Chloe Delgadillo added five kills, three aces and seven digs.
The Hawks also had Micaela Jackson with two aces and six digs, Madison Miranda on four aces and 12 digs, Karlie Fischer five kills and two aces, Adrienne Berube six kills.
Next up for the victorious Hawks will be a Monday, Sept. 11, outing on their home court as they host McLoughlin High.
Hawks coach Angie Potts liked the way they rebounded from a setback Tuesday at La Salle.
"(We) spent Wednesday focusing on areas of improvement that were needed from Tuesday's loss," Potts said. "The focused practice paid off. We played more consistently and were able to make adjustments as needed to find more holes in the Wapato defense.
"We played much better Thursday night, and it was great to watch the girls put everything we had worked on Wednesday to use in the match. This is a really resilient team who work really well together."
GRANT UNION 3, WESTON-McEWEN 1: The TigerScots came up short in their first Blue Mountain Conference match this season, falling in John Day, Oregon, by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14.
Addie Perkins finished the outing with eight kills and four aces for the TigerScots while teammate Kylie Thornton hustled on 16 digs.
ASOTIN 3, POMEROY 0: The Pirates were handed their second straight loss to open this season, falling by scores of 25-q8, 25-22, 25-21.
Hailee Brewer finished the match with six kills for the Pirates while teammate Bethany Zimmerman made seven digs.
Boys soccer
McLOUGHLIN 8, LA GRANDE 0: Giovanni Sandoval, Almikar Garcia and Angel Castillo each scored two goals for the Pioneers (4-0-1 record), while teammates Romario Garcia and Adrian Camarena both added one apiece before leaving La Grande with their fourth straight win.
Cristian Hernandez recorded his third shutout so far this season, in the process making two saves at La Grande, and the Mac-Hi offense was fueled by assists: Almikar Garcia made three, Castillo two, and there was one each by Danny Gonzalez, Adrian Carmena and Romario Garcia.
The Pioneers have outscored their opposition this year a combined 29-2.
They went to intermission at La Grande already up 3-0 and then put the match out of reach.
"A bit of a challenge for the first half," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "We realized we needed to finish up the game and stop possessing the ball, which we did for most of the game — one side starting from the back with great passes, but once in a while making mistakes.
"Defense was able to correct. That's part of the game. That is the key to perfection. We are far from that. Sure, we will get there. But that is one of our goals. It takes hours and hours of practice reps etc."
RIVERSIDE 5, PRESCOTT 0: The Tigers saw their record so far this season drop to 0-2-0, but they also noted some positives in how they performed against the Boardman, Oregon, school's talented junior varsity.
They face a similar challenge next week, Sept. 14, in La Grande, Oregon.
"Our guys gave all they had today against a superior side," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "(Riverside had) tons of depth. The Pirates are consistently a top Oregon team for a reason. Their program is solid.
"Although the score doesn't show it, we feel we made some strides forward, and we're pleased with the effort."
Girls soccer
WAPATO 4, COLLEGE PLACE 3: The Hawks opened their season with an exciting clash in Wapato as College Place had Ruah Havens scoring two goals while teammate Hannah Hutchison added the other one.
The Hawks went to halftime up 2-1 before Wapato netted three straight goals and held off a late College Place rally.
"It was back and forth throughout the contest with two well-matched teams," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "Overall, it was a good learning experience for many of the Hawk players.
"Many of the newcomers to the program got some good minutes for themselves, and there truly was some moments of great passing and movement from our starting eleven. We need to work out some organizational and communication pieces in defense to not isolate our centerbacks.
"It was not a win in the scorecard for the Hawks, but some good lessons were learned."
Softball
WALLA WALLA 3-12, RIDGELINE 6-7: The varsity slowpitch season at Wa-Hi began with a doubleheader split near campus at Murr Sports Park as the opener saw the Blue Devils handed a 6-3 loss before they put together a clutch rally in the second game for a 12-7 win.
Nicole Bobadilla finished the day with five runs batted in for the Blue Devils, who also had key at-bats from Emily Meliah, Rory Burke, Nalaya Torres, Anna Delarosa, Claraballe Hall, Ariel Amaro, Allyah Larios and Jacklyn Solimani.
Torres doubled home Meliah with the first run of day two innings in, and their lead increased with Solimani singling home Burke before Delarose doubled and scored on a Bobadilla base hit to make it a 3-0 game, but they would be shut out the rest of the game while Ridgeline tied things up in the fifth and then went ahead for good in the sixth.
Different story in the second game as the Blue Devils found themselves battling back in its first inning with Ridgeline already up 4-0.
Bodadilla doubled home both Hall and Delarosa after each had coaxed a walk, and the ensuing Meliah single cut their deficit to one, but the third inning saw the Blue Devils plate four more runs courtesy several bases on balls.
Ridgeline would manage to tie things up in the sixth inning, evening the score at 7-7, but the Blue Devils staged another comeback with Bodadilla doubling home both Hall and Delarose, and Meliah singling in another run before an Amaro hit loaded the bases for walks to Larios and Solimani forcing home insurance runs.
