ATHENA — A nailbiter Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Weston-McEwen High School ended with Union's varsity boys basketball team defeating the TigerScots in a 53-45 thriller.
The TigerScots went to the fourth quarter only down 40-38, but wound up seeing their record this season drop to 7-5.
They look to bounce back Friday in Ione.
Cameron Reich was their top scorer Tuesday, as he put up 12 points and dished four assists, while teammate Bryson Choin had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Nix added 10 points, Mazon Langford had 6, Kyren Miller 5, Easton Berry 2.
They went to halftime down 27-24, and continued battling Union to the end.
