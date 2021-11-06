PRESCOTT — Goals from Jonathan Gonzalez, Vicente Garcia and Adrian Rubio after halftime combined with a shutout by keeper Ivan Martinez here Friday, Nov. 5, in lifting Prescott’s high school boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Riverside Christian.
Martinez finished with three saves for the Tigers (10-6 record).
Gonzalez put them ahead in the 49th minute, breaking a scoreless deadlock, and they never looked back.
“We came out with super intensity,” Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. “We were in their half most of the first period with six shots on goal, but unable to get one in. We told the guys to stay with it and the goals will come. Very pleased with our defensive effort as well. We survived and live on for another week."
The next Tigers match will be at state, Nov. 19-20 in Sumner, Wash., with seedlings and brackets determined Sunday.
