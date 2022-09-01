MILTON-FREEWATER — Rylee Herndon tallied two more goals for McLoughlin High School's varsity girls soccer team Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Pioneers got themselves off to a successful start in the Eastern Oregon League with a 3-1 victory over Riverside.
Herndon had scored both Mac-Hi goals Tuesday in their season opener, a non-league match which ended up as a 2-2 draw at Pendleton.
Back at it Thursday, the Pioneers (1-0-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the league) jumped ahead with three unanswered goals in the first half as Caitlin Barnhart scored the other.
"The girls played well today," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said.
The Pioneers next play Tuesday, Sept. 6, hosting College Place for a non-league match starting around 5 p.m.
Coming off a satisfying win over Riverside, the Pioneers look to build some momentum.
Pioneers goalie Ruby Jaimes recorded five saves as they kept Riverside scoreless until the final 15 minutes of regulation.
"We kept calm and continued to play well and had good looks at goal," Martinez said.
Meanwhile, the Mac-Hi attack started with Herndon scoring in the eighth minute.
The sophomore forward soon doubled their lead.
"Rylee headed the ball and then kicked it in," Martinez said.
Before intermission, Barnhart added their third goal.
"A self-assist shot that went on the upper left corner from outside the 18," Martinez said.
The Pioneers never looked back.
"Second half, we controlled the game," Martinez said. "We had more shots on goal, but the ball could not go in."
