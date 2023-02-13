TOPPENISH — A trio of College Place wrestlers advanced to the Mat Classic state tournament with top-three finishes at the Regional tourney here on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Hawks took three grapplers and two alternates to the Regional tourney, with College Place's three wrestlers compiling a 9-3 record on the day and all three finishing in third place in their weight classes to advance to state.
Mat Classic is Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
District champion Ethan Parker, at 160 pounds, went 3-1 for his third-place Regional finish.
At 182 pounds, District runner-up, and a Regional competitor last year, Parker Hodgen also went 3-1 for his third-place finish.
And at 195 pounds, District runner-up and a Regional participant last year, Andrei Smith went 3-1 on the day and avengedg his loss to the District champion by beating him for the opportunity to move onto state.
"We are excited to get back to state as a team and letting our young team experience the atmosphere the Mat Classic brings," Hawks coach Mike Holden said. "We will continue to work with our wrestlers on a short week and continue to tighten things up and prepare them for two solid days of tough wrestling this year at the 1A level.
"We only have 12 wrestlers in the bracket, so being one of the top 12 wrestlers in the state for their respective weight class is a great accomplishment for these young men," he said. "We anticipate some great wrestling with these three, and hopefully they come home with some hardware."
