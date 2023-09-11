Walla Walla's DeSales Catholic School has two recent graduates, stellar student-athletes Morgan Thomas and Emmalyne Jimenez, now beginning their try at college sports.
Both shined in every sport they played each year while at DeSales — Thomas was a three-time all-league basketball standout during winter seasons while Jimenez capped the fall by completing five-kilometer State championship cross country runs, albeit for Walla Walla High School's team — but really it was springtime with track and field when they achieved the biggest accolades with the Irish.
Thomas won four State titles in field events her last two years, besting both discus and shot put each time.
Jimenez was crowned State champ in three different sprint races as a junior, and she might have also been able to defend each of them four months ago if she had not been sidelined by a devastating leg injury from a basketball game.
The complete tear of an anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee required reconstructive surgery May 3, smack in the middle of track season.
Jimenez is now at Spokane Falls Community College, having red-shirted this cross country season but remaining confident in her eventual return to competitive sports, while Thomas is at the University of Montana patiently awaiting the start of spring.
"I am only competing in track at U of Montana," Thomas said. "This fall, I will be busy with training and conditioning.
"The environment is amazing, and I feel like Montana is a good solid place for me."
Jimenez has made significant progress in her recovery.
"Right now, my knee feels really good," Jimenez said. "I feel super stable on it and strong. I've been doing a lot rehab, focusing on my muscles around it like my hamstring and getting back in control of it.
"I knew it was going to be really hard physically, but I've got all this grit from all the sports. I wasn't worried about it physically, but mentally I didn't expect it to be as hard as it's been. You just have to keep going because I can only sit for so long.
"Now, I think my leg is even stronger than it was before the injury. I feel very optimistic."
The support she has received from family and the community throughout the ordeal has helped fuel her determination to compete at the college level.
"I wanted to thank my parents (Sarah and Isaiah Jimenez) for helping me through all my obstacles," she said. "They have always been there for me and have helped me through so much. They have helped keep me going even when I want to give it up, and I would like to thank them for that.
"I will always and forever cherish all those memories at DeSales, especially with the athletics program. At a small school, you get to know everyone really well. I love all those girls and guys that I've had on my team. Sports-wise, I will always appreciate that.
"With that team, I was able to go and do all these great things. They helped encourage to go out and win all these titles. I really treasure my time at DeSales."
Same goes for Thomas.
"Graduating from DeSales was an experience like no other," she said. "Going to a small school with a close-knit family feeling was a great experience. I value small school sports and am greatly appreciative.
"The experience to get solid one-on-one coaching and create bonds like no other is very special. As well as getting incredible opportunities to compete against some higher competition and bigger schools. Those which allowed me to better myself and my craft."
Thomas has her eyes on a major in forestry at Montana, but her achievements at DeSales still resonate.
"My favorite memory at DeSales would be breaking the shot put and discus record," she said. "They were each a memorable experience. I broke the discus record my junior year on a sprained ankle. My training before that day was slim, it was almost a week of no walking on my ankle and no throwing.
"My shot put record was broken at the State meet my senior year. I had thrown a short one my first throw. Then all of a sudden, I broke down the technique and really got after it in the next two throws of prelims.
"Getting over 40 feet was a whirlwind of emotions, especially leaving high school with two broken records."
Jimenez would also call her time at DeSales as priceless, even the moment she got caught up in an eight-lap track race and started on a ninth go-round.
"My favorites memories have always been the really ridiculous ones," she said. "There was the time I accidentally ran a 3,600 my junior year, instead of the 3,200. I was really tired because I did a bunch of events that day.
"I got mixed up at the last counter. After full-on sprinting to the finish line, I suddenly thought I had one more (lap) so I kept on running until one of my cross-country friends from Wa-Hi grabbed me to pull me off the track.
"Our coach, Bowe Ebding, put up my '3,600' time as a school record with two rules to beat it: you have to dead-sprint the last two laps, and you have to be really confused."
