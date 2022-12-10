POMEROY — A rough third quarter doomed Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team in its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Saturday, Dec. 10, as the Pirates fell to Oakesdale in a 42-33 setback.
The Pirates (1-2 overall, 1-1 in the league) went to halftime up 18-16, only to lose control following intermission when Oakesdale put together a decisive run.
Jillian Herres finished with a team-high 14 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Pirates while teammate Kendall Dixon added 7 points and nine rebounds, Jadence Gingerich had 6 points, and Chase Caruso chipped in 4 as Haliee Brewer and Taylor Gilbert each converted a free-throw.
But they were unable to recover after Oakesdale outscored them 16-3 at the start of the second half.
"I’m disappointed in the loss," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We had a poor third-quarter showing after a really strong first half.
"But I know we have a lot of growth that will occur because I have determined players on this team."
The Pirates next play Friday, Dec. 16, as they host Colton with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
They look to bounce back from the disappointment Saturday.
"We needed to hit some more shots and make our free throws to stay in the game, and we just fell short," Bye said. "We had a good run in the fourth quarter but sent them to the line too many times, so we couldn’t make up the deficit from the third quarter."
