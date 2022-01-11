ATHENA — Theo White led all scorers with a game-high 23 points for Weston-McEwen's high school varsity boys basketball team in its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Tuesday, Jan. 11, but the TigerScots still ended up with a 59-53 loss to Union.
The TigerScots (6-5 overall, 0-2 in the league) also had Cameron Reich scoring 10 points, Blane Peal 6 and Kyren Miller 5 as Chase Fehrenbacker, Levie Phillips and Aiden Wolf each had 3.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 41-39, but Union prevailed.
The TigerScots will next play Friday night when they host Enterprise for a league clash scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
