Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team lost a hard-fought Mid-Columbia Conference battle Wednesday, May 4, with four of seven matches going to tiebreakers before the Blue Devils fell the Richland in a 7-0 setback at the Walla Walla Country Club courts.
Ken Higgins and Robert Horton played their respective singles matches to a tiebreaker for the Blue Devils (8-3 overall, 5-2 in the league) as did the doubles pairs of Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman, Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres.
The Blue Devils are back it Thursday at the country club, hosting Kennewick with action schedules to start at 3:30 p.m.
