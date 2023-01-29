ROSALIA, Wash. — Trevin Kimble's 31 points, and Ollie Severs' 23-point effort, weren't enough for his Pomeroy boys basketball team, as Tekoa-Rosalia pulled out a 73-65 win over the Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Pirates held a 20-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 36-31 at haltime, but T-R clawed its way to a 60-all tie after regulation play and outscored Pomeroy 13-5 in the overtime session for the win.
"This was a tough loss tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We pretty much led from start to finish. T-R tied it with 34 seconds to play, and we ran a play to get a shot with not much time left, but didn't quite get the look we were looking for.
"In overtime, they came out and hit a couple quick shots on us and we weren't able to get the momentum back," he said. "The boys played their hearts out and gave it all they had, but T-R made a few more plays down the stretch than we did.
"With about 3 1/2 minutes to play, Ollie Severs was called for a charge which fouled him out," Wolf said. "The block charges are always tough calls and this one could have gone either way, but we didn't get the call tonight. When Ollie fouled out it, changed our offense. They really could not guard him, and he was pretty much unguardable tonight. He shot 11-for-15 from the field tonight and was great on the offensive boards tonight with four (rebounds).
"Trevin Kimble guarded their best player, handled the ball, and took charge of the offense, scoring 31 points with five rebounds and eight assists while taking really good care of the ball tonight," he said. "The defensive effort from all of the boys was great tonight, as T-R has been scoring around 80 over the last several games.
"We could very well see these guys in the postseason, and I know the boys would love another shot at them," Wolf said. "Both games have been close, hard-fought games with each team winning on the other's court. This drops us to 10-6 on the season and 7-2 in league."
Pomeroy host Garfield-Palouse in its final regular-season home game on Thursday.
