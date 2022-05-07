Tallulah Sickels, Blue Devils enjoying another successful softball season

Tallulah Sickels has had another stellar season for Walla Walla High School’s varsity softball team.
The 2021 Mid-Columbia Conference Player of the Year, who pitched three complete-game shutouts last year for the league champion Blue Devils, is at it again.
Sickels has pitched at least one inning in all but two of the Blue Devils’ games this year, and she has helped them capture the MCC regular season title with a 14-2 record.
The talented senior right-handed starter has pitched 91 innings all together, including 13 complete games, and notched 123 strikeouts.
“When you can throw 63-64 (miles per hour) consistently, and then you can throw a 48-mile-an-hour changeup, that makes 63 miles an hour look like 70 miles an hour in a hurry,” Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. “That’s what she does. Great kid.”
Opposing lineups struggle, and the Blue Devils have scored more than twice as many runs.
Sickels has also swung a productive bat in the heart of the Blue Devils lineup.
When not pitching March 25 at Kennewick, she had three hits in a 15-6 victory.
Likewise, she had four runs batted in a week later in a 16-6 win over Pasco.
“She’s a crazy competitor,” McHie said. “If you put a courtesy runner in for her, you can always see the look on her face because she wants to stay out there and run. That’s what you want to see from her.”
Sickels will take her skills next year to Lewis & Clark College, in Portland, of the Northwest Conference in NCAA Division III.
“She is the real deal,” McHie said. “You can see why so many schools were out to get her, and wanted her to come pitch at the next level.
“Lewis and Clark’s got a gem, an absolute gem of a kid. She’s super coachable. She’s student-athlete first. She’s an amazing student, and then comes out here and leaves it on the field.”
Sickels credits her success to her work ethic.
“I put a lot of time into it,” Sickels said. “I pitch all winter, all summer, all spring. It’s just experience and the time I put into it. It’s all I do.”
Where as a Blue Devils season lasts about three months each spring, Sickels practices and competes all year.
Sandwiched around winter training sessions, 2-3 times a week, are summer and fall tournaments with the USA Explosion team based in the Tri-Cities.
“Those summer tournaments are really fun because it’s a high-level of competition,” Sickels said. “A lot of my experience with pitching is pitching against some of the best batters in the country. California? Those girls are legit.
“I come back here with that experience, and I can apply that knowledge and the experience to local batters. There’s a lot of good batters in our league, so it all helps.”
The commitment comes from her love of the sport.
Sickels started playing softball when she was 6, and it has been her only sport since the sixth grade.
Once she got the chance to pitch, Sickels was determined to hone a skill that few ever perfect.
“I was above average speed but below average accuracy,” she said. “I hit a lot of girls. I used to hit so many girls I didn’t get to pitch very much in the games because people would just walk around the bases.
“But then I kept practicing and I kept getting experience.”
Even after she found the strike zone, Sickels had to overcome self-doubt in 2019 when she joined the Blue Devils.
“Honestly, my freshman year at Wa-Hi was maybe one of the most frustrating softball experiences of my life,” she said. “I was 14, and I just wasn’t developed or experienced in the same way as a lot of the other girls. That’s hard when you’re 14 because you don’t have the same confidence as you do when you’re older.
“But I just stuck with it. I didn’t let it make me not want to do it anymore. Now, I’m pretty happy with where it’s gotten me.”
One highlight of that rookie year was a victory over Kamiakin, with Sickels chalking up seven strikeouts over her six innings in the pitching circle.
Sickels has made that routine the last two years, making her an important part of a talented team.
“She’s got that loosey-goosey attitude at times,” McHie said. “She’s fun. The kids all love her to death. That’s what you want in your dominant pitcher out there.
“She truly leads by example. We’ve got a couple other kids that lead in different ways. Tallulah just brings that calming presence that we need sometimes.”
