SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team finished its season with a thrilling playoff here Thursday, Nov. 4, as Indians battled Sunnyside Christian back-and-forth through five sets but fell in the tiebreaker. Scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9.
"I'm really pleased with how the girls played last night, and the whole season," Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. "It is disappointing to end the season with a loss, but the team gave it everything they had."
Diana Rincon finished the match with seven kills and two blocks for the Indians while teammate Deisy Angeles had six kills, and Tanya Luna had four aces and 10 assists.
Rosetta Renwick added nine assists, Saige Smith made 30 digs, and Hannah Dial tallied two blocks.
"We are sad to bid farewell to our four seniors, Deisy Angeles, Hannah Dial, Rosetta Renwick and Saige Smith," Jaggar said. "We appreciate all they have brought to our team over their careers."
Sunnyside Christian advanced to host Pomeroy for an elimination playoff Saturday.
