UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its Columbia River Clash first-round matchup Thursday, Dec. 8, at Umatilla High, as the Pioneers fell to Stanfield in a 68-38 defeat.
Although several Mac-Hi regulars were sidelined by illness, forcing the Pioneers (0-4 record) to play several kids from junior-varsity and start four sophomores, they went to halftime only down 23-17.
But the shorthanded Pioneers struggled the rest of the night.
Ismael Marquez finished as the top-scoring Pioneer with eight points while teammates Raj Singh and Giovanny Sandoval each had seven, Cooper Waltermire six, Malique Crews four, Angel Alvarez three.
"We played really tough in the first half," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "The young guys really battled. The effort was there, but our legs were not in the second half as a short bench led to fatigue and Stanfield really took advantage.
"Stanfield is a great team, and they played a perfect second half. We could not."
The Pioneers are back at it Friday, Dec. 9, in the Umatilla tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.