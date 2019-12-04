ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Dayton-Waitsburg girls got their prep basketball season off to a shaky start here on Tuesday.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse took advantage, knocking off D-W in a 58-28 rout.
Brooklyn Bailey finished with a game-high 16 points for SJEL, and teammate Olivia Kjack added 11.
"A lot of first-game doubts and hesitations really hurt us," coach Desirae Jones said. "We had breakdowns on defense that allowed them to gain momentum. We are a better team than we showed."
Megan Forney, Cassidy Laughery and MacKena Culley each scored six points to lead D-W, while teammate Sadie Seney grabbed 14 rebounds.
D-W looks to bounce back on Thursday, when it goes to College Place for another non-league matchup starting at 6 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 58, Dayton-Waitsburg 28
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (28) — Forney 6, Laughery 6, Culley 6, Seney 5, Brincken 4, Miller 1.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LaCROSSE (58) — B. Bailey 16, Kjack 11, Curtis-Brewer 9, Z. Bailey 8, Holt 6, Tollett 6, Brown 2.
D-W;6;8;6;8;—;28
SJEL;15;19;15;9;—;59
3-point goals — DW 2 (Brincken, Culley), SJEL 2 (B. Bailey, Kjack).