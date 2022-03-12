College athletics opened up spring seasons over the last couple of weeks, and high schools join the action this week.
Prep track got started with a jamboree on Saturday, March 12, with College Place taking part at Walla Walla High, with other jamborees scheduled the same day and most teams having meets on Thursday.
The Blue Devil boys golf team got on the links on Thursday and Friday at invites in Pasco and Kennewick, while the girls go to Moses Lake on Monday.
Many area baseball and softball teams open on Tuesday, as do boys soccer, boys and girls tennis and golf.
