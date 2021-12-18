KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls basketball team lost both its games this weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Blue Devils outscored Southridge 29-9 in the first and third quarters of its Mid Columbia Conference game on Friday night in the Blue Devil gym.
But Wa-Hi was outscored 18-6 in the second quarter and 21-7 in the fourth and lost 48-42.
The Blue Devils came up short despite a game-high 22 points from Cami Martin.
Wa-Hi got eight points from Lauryn Bergevin in the first quarter as it built its 10-point advantage.
Southridge, which went the entire first quarter without a field goal, got six points from Kayden Sanders in period two and led 23-21 at halftime.
Martin scored nine points in the third quarter that helped Wa-Hi forge an eight-point margin after three.
But Darline Connors and Jadyn Holdren tallied six points each to fuel the Suns' come-from-behind win.
Friday's victory was the fourth of the season for Southridge.
Back at it Saturday in Kennewick, second-quarter blues continued to haunt the Blue Devils against the host Lions.
Wa-Hi, which is averaging less than six points per second quarter this season, tallied only five in its most recent outing and remained winless this season after a 68-35 setback.
The Blue Devils are now 0-4 in league and 0-7 overall.
Talia Billingsley drained a pair of 3-point field goals in the opening quarter that kept Wa-Hi close.
Kennewick led 15-14 at the quarter break.
The Lions got a pair of treys from Haylee Johnson in the second quarter, outscored Wa-Hi 17-5 in the period, and took a 13-point margin, 32-19, into halftime.
Johnson added 11 points in the third quarter as Kennewick expanded its lead to 21, 49-28.
Lion reserves scored 11 of the team's 19 points in the final period to help establish the final 33-point spread.
Cami Martin led the Blue Devils with 10 points. She was the only Wa-Hi player to tally double figures.
The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 30 at Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.