LA GRANDE, Ore. — The scoring drought continued for McLoughlin High School's girls soccer team here Tuesday, Sept. 28, as Greater Oregon League rival La Grande handed the Pioneers their second straight shutout loss in a 4-0 rout.

Saturday saw the Pioneers (6-3 overall, 0-2 in the league) fall 1-0 at Ontario.

They came here hungry to score, but La Grande wound up launching the barrage.

"We gave up a penalty kick on a hand ball that got them started, and we just fell from that and couldn't recover," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "Only 13 players on my roster — and one main girl getting hurt — made it difficult to hold them back.

"We got tired, and I think that was another reason they put three more goals in the net."

The Pioneers will try to stop their slide next Tuesday, Oct. 5, when they host Baker for a match starting at 5 p.m.

Martinez saw some positives from the La Grande match.

"We played well the first 30 minutes of the game against a well-disciplined and well-coached team," he said. "We took away their spacing so the got frustrated on not get ball through our defense."

La Grande peppered the Mac-Hi net, but Pioneers goal Ruby Jaimes kept them alive with 15 saves.

"My goalie Ruby jaimes had a great game," coach Martinez said. "Sher never gave up, kept her head up, even when they scored."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments