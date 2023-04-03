YAKIMA — College Place track and field athletes competed at the 49th annual Don Holder Relays at Zaepfel Stadium here on Saturday, April 1, with 25 teams in attendance.
The Hawks saw Andre Smith win the boys discus and shot put, and Mya Adams won the girls long jump to lead College Place, with the girls shot put relay taking fourth and Hawks athletes recording personal bests.
Smith had a discus throw of 144 feet, 3 inches, a PR, to win that event, and a shot put of 41-07.50 to win the boys frosh/sophomore event.
Adams won the girls long jump with a 16-05.25 effort, and was fourth in the high jump at 4-08.00.
College Place's Jenna Hill placed eighth in the girls long jump at 14-09.25, and tied for ninth in the 100 meters with a PR of 13.50.
In the boys 1,600 meters, the Hawks Jio Herrera placed seventh in 4:44.25, with Drew Wipf taking 10th in the 3,200 with a PR 11:3.71.
College Place's Birtukan Durand took seventh in the girls 800 frosh event in 2:55.81.
The Hawks girls relay of Katherine Prince, Hill, Adams and Brooklyn Wilson placed fourth in 53.99.
College Place next goes to the South Central Athletic Conference East Meet No. 1 at Wahluke on April 13.
