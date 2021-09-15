OAKESDALE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's volleyball team fell to Oakesdale in straight sets here Tuesday, Sept. 14. The scores were 25-4, 25-13, 25-15.

The Irish (0-3 record) had their hands full.

"Oaksdale has a very strong program and they kept us on the defense in all three sets," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "Our players stood in attack after attack and dug the ball. We still need to improve on our passing in serve receive and convert good passing and the digs on defense into executable offensive opportunities."

The Irish look to bounce back Saturday when they host Chesteron Academy.

DeSales struggled to overcome a slow start Tuesday.

"Starting out in the second set with a few good defensive plays increased our energy level and got some of the girls nerves calmed," Ruthven said.

Defense kept DeSales competitive in the match, as the Irish combined to make 55 digs. Tayle Mooney led with 15 while Maddie Wahl added 12 and Leah Ruthven had 11.

