ATHENA — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday, March 29, as the Pioneers turned their season-opening nailbiter into a 14-6 rout of Weston-McEwen.
Avah Carper, Aisling Giguiere, Darby Rhoads and Madi Perkins each had two hits for the Pioneers.
They went to the sixth clinging to an 8-5 lead, with Giguiere turning in a strong pitching performance in her debut as a freshman, before they put together the decisive rally.
"We played pretty good despite the eight errors we committed," Pioneers coach Russ Vera said. "This was also the first high school game for six of my freshman starters, so it was a great learning experience for them as well as the rest of the players."
Giguiere pitched all seven innings, chalking up five strikeouts.
"This is her first year playing varsity, but it didn't look like it," Vera said. "She battled all day and had some help from her teammates on defense as well as offense."
The Pioneers next play Thursday, March 31, hosting Irrigon with the first pitch scheduled at 4 p.m.
"I am so proud of all the girls," Vera said. "We have a very young team and are looking forward to the rest of the season."
The TigerScots (3-2 record) look to bounce back Friday, April 1, when they next play a doubleheader at Heppner.
They fell to Mac-Hi despite a hard-hitting lineup with Madison Shell going 3-for-4 with two doubles, Bailey Moore 2-for-4 with a triple, and Hailey Stallings 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
They had scored a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the Pioneers lead to 8-5, but they would end up committing 10 fielding errors.
"In today's game, we met a good Mac-Hi squad with solid pitching," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "The game had some momentum swings, but offensive and defensive errors certainly took the wind out of our sales multiple times.
"We will need to find some consistency in our play down the road."
