Walla Walla High’s Dash Sirmon had a personal-record javelin throw of 219 feet, 4 inches, to win the boys event at a Mid-Columbia Conference track and field meet against Hanford and Richland on the Blue Devil track on Thursday, April 28.
Sirmon also won the discus with a PR of 162-08, with teammate Edward Vu second at 149-02, and Sirmon won the long jump with a PR of 22-04.
Wa-Hi’s Liam Bergevin won the boys 800-meters with a PR of 2:05.20.
The Blue Devils boys 1,600 relay of Caleb Morehead, Kamron Shields, Jake Hisaw and Dallin Flinders won in 3:39.70.
Hisaw also won the 300 hurdles with a PR of 41.89, and finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.89.
In the boys shot put, Wa-Hi’s Camden McCollaugh won with a throw of 44-05.25, with teammate Edward Vu second at 43-04.5.
The Blue Devils’ Dane Gardea won the high jump at 6-feet even, with Wa-Hi’s Logan Ashbeck second at the same height.
Isaiah Roberson won the triple jump with a PR of 39-10, with Ashbeck third at 38-00.5.
Diego Jaques was second to teammate Sirmon in the long jump at 21-07, a PR.
Sirmon’s javelin throw was followed by Ashbeck in second with a throw of 160-03, a PR for Ashbeck.
Wa-Hi’s Morehead placed second in the boys 200 in 23.34, and he was third in the 100 in 11.47.
The Blue Devils’ Andrew Thomas had a PR of 12-06 to take second in the pole vault.
The Blue Devils’ Turner VanSlyke had a PR to take third in the 3,200 in 10:42.16.
On the Wa-Hi girls side, Stella Billingsley won the 3,200 in 12:44.61, with teammate Claire Dorland third at 13:50.
In the triple jump, Wa-Hi’s Cami Martin, Adisyn Andrews and Marlee Boyd all had PRs to finish 1-2-3, in 32-07.5, 31-08, and 31-02, respectively.
Wa-Hi’s Ashlyn Nielsen placed second in the 100-meters in 12.96, with teammate Jennifer Huntsman second with a PR of 13.03, and Nielsen was third in the 200 with a PR of 27.54.
Huntsman was also second in the long jump at 16-01, a PR, and third in the 300 hurdles in 49.24.
Sariah Hepworth and Carly Martin both had PRs to finish second and third in 2:21.75 and 2:23.91, respectively.
Hepworth and Macy Eggart placed 1-2 in the 1,600 in 5:22.16 and 5:43.40, respectively, a PR for Eggart.
The Blue Devils’ Jailyn Davenport took second in the girls high jump at 4-10, and had a PR of 1:03.43 to take third in the 400.
Wa-Hi’s 800 relay of Nielsen, Davenport, Talia Billingsley and Ava Nelson won in 1:49.25, and the 400 relay of Nielsen, Billingsley, Huntman and Nelson took third in 51.33.
The Blue Devil 1,600 relay of Hepworth, Martin, Miriam Hutchens and Nelson took second in 4:15.34.
Whitney Griffith had a PR in the discus to finish second at 114-feet even, and Crystal Kelly was second in the javelin with a throw of 120-02.
The Blue Devils next host the Legends Invite with 14 teams on Saturday.
