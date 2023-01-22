UNION GAP, Wash. — College Place's boys dropped a 96-52 South Central Athletic Conference basketball game to La Salle here on Saturday, Jan. 21.
It was a 21-20 score after the first quarter, but the Lightning lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, outscoring the Hawks 22-3, for the big halftime lead.
"The severely short-handed Hawks let it fly to start the game against No. 15-ranked La Salle Saturday night," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Going back-and-forth for the duration of the first quarter, the Hawks scored 20 only to be down one at the break. Unfortunately, with limited ability to substitute, the second quarter only produced three points to their 22.
"Refreshed after half, the Hawks rattled off another 20 in the third, but couldn't cut the deficit," he said.
Derek Jones led College Place's scoring with 16, Luke Christensen had 13 and Ryan James scored 12.
New to his starting roll off the junior varsity team, Trey Arlington played all 32 minutes and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Hawks.
"I thought the boys handled themselves exceptionally well and fought to the end, as La Salle had clear intentions of trying to score 100 points as they were pressing up 40 with their starters to the final whistle," Pumphrey said.
College Place next hosts Wahluke in another SCAC matchup on Friday.
