PALOUSE, Wash. — Shooting struggles plagued Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball in its District 9 Class 1B postseason semifinal Friday, Feb. 11, as Garfield-Palouse bumped the Pirates to the consolation bracket with a 45-16 loss.
The double-elimination tournament now has the Pirates (14-6 record) in a must-win the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Dayton, where they will take on DeSales with the opening tip scheduled at 1:30 p.m. The winner would then have a shot at advancing to regionals if they can win one more district playoff Feb. 19.
But right now, the Pirates look to bounce back from a disappointing semi Friday.
Gar-Pal dominated after splitting their regular-season matchups with the Pirates.
The top Pomeroy scorer was Keely Maves with 7 points while teammate Jillian Herres had 3 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
They went to halftime down 18-4.
"We had a really hard time getting things in movement tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We really struggled to get a shot to fall, especially in the first half, and our defense can only hold on so long before the deficit becomes too great for us to remain in the game.
"We needed to take care of the ball better and we needed to put points on the board, but we just couldn’t find our rhythm."
