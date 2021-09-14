MILTON-FREEWATER — Seven different McLoughlin High School girls scored, and teammate Ruby Jaimes recorded her fourth shutout of the season here Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the Pioneers crushed Irrigon in an 8-0 landslide.
Leslie Sanchez scored twice while Giselle Ruiz, Johana Martinez, Analysis Banks, Alicia Carranza, Caitlin Barnhart and Sinai Martinez all netted goals.
"We played very well," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "We had great passing and ball movement that lead to scoring opportunities."
The Pioneers (4-1 record) are back at it Wednesday at College Place High.
Action here Tuesday stopped with about 23 minutes left in regulation due to the state mercy rule.
Mac-Hi was already up 3-0 at halftime.
"Our defense played well in the back, allowing only two shots at goal for Ruby Jaimes to easily bock," coach Martinez said. "We did a lot of subbing to allow girls to get some playing time, and give rest since we have a game tomorrow."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.