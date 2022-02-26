EAST WENATCHEE — The DeSales Catholic High School boys basketball team managed just 13 second-half points the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, and dropped a 39-36 decision to top-seeded Almira-Coulee-Hartline in Class 1B regional tournament action at Eastmont High School.
DeSales, led by the 13 points of guard Jack Lesko in Saturday's setback, will compete in next week's Class 1B state tournament in the Spokane Arena. The Irish will play their first tournament game Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Irish and Warriors played on even terms through the first six minutes of Saturday's opening quarter and were tied at 7-7 when Ryan Chase drilled a 3-point field goal at the 1:45 mark that put DeSales on top 10-7.
Period one ended with the Irish up 11-9.
Frankie Worden collected DeSales' first basket of the second quarter. It was sandwiched between a pair of A-C-H buckets that tied the game at 11-11 and 13-13, respectively.
A Seamus Doohan free throw gave the Irish a 14-13 edge and Carter Green buried a trey three minutes into the period that increased the DeSales advantage to four, 17-13.
After a Warriors' free throw, Joe Baffney beat the shot clock with a 3 that made it a 20-14 game.
Lesko converted one of two free throws with 2:14 left and Green sank a triple at the 1:30 mark that put the Irish in front by seven, 23-16, at intermission.
A-C-H opened the third quarter with a 12-0 surge before Lesko produced back-to-back deuces midway through the third - the only points DeSales scored in the period.
The Warriors tallied the final five points of the quarter and led 33-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
Worden started the fourth quarter in positive fashion with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to three, 33-30.
But A-C-H scored the next six points before Chase hit from distance to bring the score to 39-33.
Baffney scored a two-point goal at the 1:26 mark and Lesko added a free throw with 20.2 seconds remaining to make it a one possession game.
The Irish had one last chance to tie the game after the Warriors failed to convert the front end of a one-and-one with 17.2 seconds to go.
But a Doohan attempt with two seconds left missed the mark and the Warriors escaped with the three-point triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.