SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A second-half rally by DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team Friday, Feb. 4, gave the Irish a realistic shot at finishing its regular season schedule with a dynamite Southeast 1B Conference win at foe Sunnyside Christian.
But the Irish ran out of time as Sunnyside Christian held on, handing them a 55-49 loss.
Frankie Worden and Jack Lesko each scored 13 points for the Irish (16-3 overall, 7-1 in the league) while teammate Joe Baffney had 12, Ryan Chase 6, Seamus Doohan 5.
They went to halftime down 32-19, but never let up.
"The second half, we did a great job of not giving up and showed a lot of heart," Irish coach Eric Wood said.
Postseason action up next, the Irish look to bounce back the night of Thursday, Feb. 10, when they host St. John-Endicott for a first-round matchup starting at 6 p.m.
The Irish are prepared for the playoffs.
"There is a good chance we will see these guys again," Wood said. "The boys will be ready."
The Irish matched Sunnyside Christian early on Friday, finishing the first quarter only down 14-12.
But then Sunnyside Christian took over.
"The second quarter we let them get the best of us," Wood said. "We looked tired, and I could have done a better job coaching to keep the game closer heading into halftime.
"Sunnyside Christian is always a tough place to play, and I give them a lot of credit as they shot very well tonight. We came out strong in the first quarter and jumped to an early lead, but Cole Wagenaar hit some really big 3's for them to get right back in the game."
