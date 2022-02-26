GRANTS PASS, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's 2021-22 varsity girls basketball team saw its season end Friday, Feb. 25, with a 57-32 loss at Hidden Valley High in their state tournament play-in match.
Darby Rhoads scored a team-high 9 points for the Pioneers (8-11 record) while teammates Madi Perkins and Emma Leber each had 7.
They went to halftime down 32-19, and Hidden Valley held them off the rest of the way.
The Pioneers look to regroup next season, with the upcoming graduation of senior Kady Brown as well as classmates Rhoads and Leber.
But they could bring back several varsity players with the current roster including two sophomores (Perkins, Caity Barnhart) and five freshmen (Lainie Ellis, Addy Brown, Johanna Martinez, Star Badillo, Aisling Giguiere).
