SPOKANE — DeSales Catholic High School's 2021-22 varsity boys basketball team saw its season end in a state championship tournament consolation playoff Friday, March 4, as the Irish were knocked out by Moses Lake Christian in a 55-41 loss at Spokane Arena.
Jack Lesko scored 19 points for the Irish while teammate Frankie Worden grabbed 12 rebounds, and Moses Lake Christian finished them off in the final minutes.
The Irish went to the fourth quarter only trailing 38-36, but a shooting slump enabled Moses Lake Christian to pull away. DeSales converted just 5 of 29 shots in the second half while missing both free-throw attempts.
