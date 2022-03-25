RICHLAND — The scoring drought finally ended for Walla Walla High School's varsity boys soccer team Thursday, March 24, but the Blue Devils still left with their fourth straight setback as Hanford rallied to knock them off in an overtime shootout.
After three straight shutout losses, on the heels of a scoreless draw to open this season, the Blue Devils (0-4-1 record) jumped on Hanford with a 2-0 lead.
Blue Devils coach Mike Washington noted his team is making progress in its development.
"After leading 2-0 and playing some of our best soccer, a couple of mistakes allowed Hanford to to tie the game and take it to overtime," Washington said. "All tied up, the game shifted to PKs which unfortunately we came up short.
"Wa-Hi is starting to show some good moments of play."
The Blue Devils will be back at it Saturday, March 26, when they host Kennewick for a match scheduled to start at noon.
