Walla Walla High School's 2023 girls swimming and diving team enjoyed an early start to its season Saturday, Sept. 9, nearby on the Whitman College campus in Louis and Paul Harvey Pool for the Twilight Invite with Blue Devils competing opposite others from other Mid-Columbia Conference schools as well as Pullman High.
"15 of our athletes had enough practices to compete in this early season meet," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We have an enthusiastic group of athletes on the team, and they brought a lot of positive energy to the meet.
"They do a great job encouraging each other to do their best," Rose said. "They have put in a lot of hard work the first three weeks building up their endurance and perfecting their technique.
"Although the meet was not scored, Walla Walla had several individuals and relays with top 16 finishes, District qualifying times and personal best times, which is incredible this early in the season."
Wa-Hi junior Abigail Guest was fourth in the 100 Freestyle (1:02.52) with a personal best time and seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:10.49), qualifying for District Champs in both events.
Junior Viva Berkey was ninth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:24.28) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:48.88) with a personal best time, qualifying for District Champs in both events.
Sophomore Quincy Boggs was ninth in the 100 Butterfly (1:23.77) with a District qualifying time.
Freshman Gianna Goff was 1fourth in the 50 Freestyle (30.99) with a new District qualifying time. She was also 1sixth in the 100 Freestyle (1:10.61).
Junior Elliot Zanes qualified for Districts In the 100 Backstroke (1:25.74) and finished 1fifth in the 50 Freestyle (31.14) with a personal best time.
Senior Sophia Haugen was 1sixth in the 200 IM (2:59.29) with a new District qualifying time. She was also 1fifth in the 100 Freestyle (1:10.50) with a personal best time.
Junior Piper Fredrickson was 1fifth in the 200 Freestyle (2:44.36) and 20th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:35.85), qualifying for District Champs in both events.
Sophomore Amelia Hubbard had personal best times in both the 50 Freestyle (32.32) and the 100 Freestyle (1:12.90).
Junior Miriam Hutchens had personal best times in both the 50 Freestyle (31.94) and the 100 Freestyle (1:13.81).
Junior Maya Hogan had personal best times in both the 50 Freestyle (41.29) and the 100 Freestyle (1:31.27).
Sophomore Ayla Cohen had personal best times in both the 50 Freestyle (41.22) and the 100 Freestyle (1:29.81).
Freshman Bonnie Cox had personal best times in both the 50 Freestyle (42.48) and the 100 Freestyle (1:47.49).
Sophomore Halah Fairbanks had a personal best time in the 100 Freestyle (1:14.99).
Blue Devils also did well in the relay events.
The “A” squad of Abi Guest, Viva Berkey, Quincy Boggs and Gianna Goff finished in eighth place in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:15.36. The “B” squad of Elliot Zane, Piper Fresrickson, Sophia Haugen and Miriam Hutchens finished in 1fourth place with a time of 2:27.20.
The “A” squad of Sophia Haugen, Amelia Hubbard and Abi Guest finished in sixth in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:07.72. The “B” squad of Halah Fairbanks, Izzy Kirtley, Miriam Hutchens and Quincy Boggs finished in ninth place with a time of 2:14.52.
The “A” squad of Elliot Zanes, Gianna Goff, Halah Fairbanks and Jaden Olson finished in 11th in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 5:10.11.
Girls soccer
FOUR RIVERS 6, McLOUGHLIN 4: Pioneers scoring came from Madi Perkins and Rylee Herndon, each tallying a pair of goals on the Milton-Freewater pitch, but they were unable to prevent their record so far this season from dropping to 1-2-0.
Sinai Martinez helped set up Perkins and Herndon with her three assists.
Only eight minutes remained in regulation with the Pioneers down 5-2 before they rallied for an exciting finish to the match.
PROSSER 13, COLLEGE PLACE 1: Charley Amick got the Hawks on the scoreboard with her goal in the second half, converting a free kick after teammate Mayte Perez had been fouled when she picked off a pass outside the box, but otherwise the day had been tough on them.
The Hawks, winless after their first two games this year, went to halftime down 12-0.
Prosser had jump ahead in the first 10 minute with three goals.
"It was a good learning experience again," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "We put in players for the second half who need more time on the pitch and allowed our starters to rest.
"Prosser was a good sport and played much slower and lacked the impetus to score more as we helped ease some of our players into game situations and allowed others to play out of position and learn new roles."
Boys soccer
McLOUGHLIN 8, FOUR RIVERS 0: Almikar Garcia tallied a hat trick for the Pioneers in their fifth straight win, taking the Eastern Oregon League match as teammate Giovanni Sandoval scored twice on the Milton-Freewater pitch while Angel Castillo, Michael Wolden and Romario Garcia each also hit the back of the net and goalie Cristian Hernanez recorded his fourth shutout this season with six saves.
The Pioneers upped their record so far this season to 5-0-1 with their league mark at 2-0-0.
Almikar Garcia, Castillo and Wolden also chalked up assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.