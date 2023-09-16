Walla Walla High School's cross country Blue Devils, both boys and girls, ran their first three-mile race this season Saturday, Sept. 16, in Yakima at the Apple Ridge Invite.
"All of our kids have reason to feel good about the way they raced today and took a lesson away from it," Blue Devils coach Bowe Ebding said. "This is a fun group to be around and watch get better each week."
The meet had three different courses with scores based on a team's top two finishers within each race.
Wa-Hi boys together placed third out of 15 teams, withe four Blue Devils making the top 10 of their respective races.
Ian Lash bested the second flight for the Blue Devils, pacing 113 runners, with teammate Lincoln James placing eighth.
The third flight had Turner Van Slyke scoring fourth-place points for the Blue Devils among 67 runners while Gabe Corum was 10th.
Oliver Ricard was on the verge of scoring points in Flight 1, leading the Blue Devils on his 11th place finish out of 105, and Joseph Newton 20th with Parker Hand on his heels.
"We learned a few things about ourselves this weekend," Ebding said. "Our veteran kids got the opportunity to shake some rust loose, and our younger crew got some good race experience under their belt.
"For our guys we simply took the approach today of 'let's see where we are at' and for them to walk away with a third-place finish is definitely exciting."
Girls races also featured successful Blue Devils runs.
Macy Eggart placed second, only 36 seconds off the lead, while Katie Burt was 11th with Hadley Block on her heels.
"Macy Eggart had an awesome day," Ebding said. "The girls are off to a great start this season. Macy is running strong, leading our younger girls well and they're getting stronger as a group every day."
COLLEGE PLACE AT LES MacDOWELL INVITATIONAL: The Hawks, both boys and girls, ran five-kilometer races in Lewiston on its Lewis-Clark State College course.
College Place boys together placed the Hawks third among 15 teams with Jio Herrera leading way as he finished second out of 111 runners including teammates Zeke Durand, Isaiah Hawkins, Levi Harri and Drew Wipf as well as Randyn Burgener and Aiden Potts.
The girls race had Hawks together placing fifth out of seven teams, and they were led by Arialee Amsing finishing 17th out of 65 runners including teammates Birtukan Durand, Alexis Fadness, Chloe Svilich and Menara Toomey as well as Isabell Neil.
"We knew that this was a fast 5-K course and have had many (personal records) raced here in the previous two seasons," Hawks coach Darin Durand stated. "I’m so pleased with the excellent effort given by all our runners today. The temps got warm for the later races, but the Hawk determination did not waver in the heat.
"I was really happy to see such great effort today from the Hawks. This team works well together and support each other each day.
"The women got the racing started, and our first four runners found a groove in the first mile by running as a pack. By mile two the pack had become three, with Chloe not far off the pace.
"In mile three, Arialee took off to negative split her final mile, and placed 17th, with a PR time of 22:51. Next, Birtukan and Alexis came in 23rd and 25th, followed by Chloe (31st) and Min (46th). The other PR on the team was Ell, who shaved nearly five minutes off of her previous best time.
"We talked this week about being our best and leveling up our support for each other. This group is so close and connected already. Getting them to lean into their love and trust for each other will allow them to be their best selves.
"The men’s varsity team raced next, and this race was a great step towards our season goals. The Hawks had all seven runners under 20 minutes. These guys showed that they want to be the best Hawks team in program history. They’ve put in great work and are on a good path.
"Jio ran well and medaled, placing second, while Zeke had a huge PR to place 12th overall, improving his time by 45 seconds. Next, Isaiah (29th) and Levi (39th) finish strong, with Levi setting a new PR by over a minute. Drew rounded out the scoring top five (52nd).
"First-time varsity runners for the Hawks, Randyn Burgener (53rd) & Aiden Potts (58th) both showed great maturity and raced to new PRs too. It was great to see our fourth through seventh runners group up and work together in the second half of the race."
Girls soccer
WALLA WALLA 4, PASCO 2: Bridget Boyd scored twice for the victorious Blue Devils in the Tri-Cities, teammate Molly Babbitt chalked up a goal and an assist, and Lilah McGill also hit the back on the net as they won their Mid-Columbia Conference showdown at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The Blue Devils upped their league record so far this season to 3-2, ranking them third out of nine teams.
A strong start Saturday sent the Blue Devils to halftime up 2-0 with both Babbitt and then McGill having scored their goals.
The second half saw Boyd increase their lead to 3-0, cashing in a feed from Babbitt, and then later tack on an insurance goal in the closing minutes.
“Boyd gave high level effort throughout the match today and was a big part of the Blue Devil’s attack — finding the back of the net twice," the Blue Devils stated afterward in their Twitter post.
McLOUGHLIN 4, UMATILLA 2: The Pioneers won their second straight Eastern Oregon League match in Milton-Freewater, improving their record so far this season to 3-1.
They are ranked third in the league with nine teams.
Boys soccer
McLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0: The undefeated Pioneers extended their winning streak to six with their Eastern Oregon League rout in Milton-Freewater.
They improved their record so far this year to 6-0-1, tops in the league among its seven teams.
The winning streak includes four straight shutout wins — after seven matches, the Pioneers have outscored their opposition this year a combined 45-2.
Girls swimming
WALLA WALLA AT MID-COLUMBIA INVITATIONAL: Walla Walla High School's girls swim team had 12 of its Blue Devils competing in Kennewick at the Mid-Columbia Invitational with 17 teams in Kenneth Serier Pool.
The Blue Devils finished the meet ranked eighth with 81 points, only eight short of seventh-place Kennewick — points went to teams with girls making the top 14 in each event — and victorious Hanford tallied 441.
"We were missing about one-third of our team today due to illness or injury," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "I’m hoping they are all 100 percent before our next competition."
The Blue Devils return to action Sept. 23 in Walla Walla at Whitman College as they host a Mid-Columbia Conference meet along with Hermiston, Richland and Southridge as well as Cheney in Louise and Paul Harvey Pool.
Whitman will also be the site of the District Championships, Oct. 27-28, and the Blue Devils have already qualified 11 girls for the postseason meet.
"The athletes have been working hard at practice to improve both technique and fitness," Rose said.
Saturday saw the Blue Devils turn in several successful swims.
Blue Devils relays scored 30 points.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Abigail Guest, Piper Fredrickson, Quincy Boggs and Gianna Goff came in 11th with a time of 2:25.14.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Elliot Zanes, Quincy Boggs, Lindsay West and Gianna Goff also came in 11th with a time of 2:08.66.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Abigail Guest, Lindsay West, Amelia Hubbard and Piper Fredrickson placed ninth with a time of 4:42.89. The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Miriam Hutchens, Halah Fairbanks and Isabel Kirtley placed 14th with a time of 5:18.89.
Wa-Hi had six athletes score points in individual events.
Junior Abigail Guest placed fifth in the 500 Freestyle (6:04.07) and sixth in the 50 Freestyle (28.61), with personal best times and District qualifying times.
Junior Elliot Zanes placed fifth in the Diving event with a score of 136.75.
Junior Lindsay West placed 10th in the 200 Freestyle (2:31.04) and 14th in the 500 Freestyle (6:38.21) with a personal best time. Both swims were District qualifying times.
Junior Miriam Hutchens finished in 10th place in the Diving event with a score of 112.80.
Junior Piper Fredrickson placed 12th in the 200 Freestyle (2:42.22) with a District qualifying time.
Freshman Gianna Goff was 13th place in the 100 Breaststroke (1:27.76) with a new District qualifying time.
Junior Amelia Hubbard made a new District qualifying time in the 200 Freestyle (2:46.78).
Sophomore Halah Fairbanks had a personal best time in the 50 Freestyle (33.80).
Freshman Cecilia Neal had a personal best time in the 50 Freestyle (40.59).
Senior Mallory Dowdy had a personal best time in the 100 Freestyle 1:30.87).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.