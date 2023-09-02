Walla Walla High School's 2023 varsity girls soccer team opened its season victorious Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Tri-Cities, as the Blue Devils crushed Kennewick with a 5-0 rout in their crucial Mid-Columbia Conference match at Lampson Stadium.
Both schools are among those four in the nine-team MCC classified as 3A, based on student enrollment, and their records against each other will determine which teams qualify for postseason championship tournaments.
The Blue Devils got themselves off to a 1-0 start with sophomore midfielder Korinee Hayes tallying a hat trick, hitting the back of the net three times for Wa-Hi while sophomore forward Bridget Boyd also scored and made two assists, junior forward Lilah McGill notched their other goal, and senior midfielder Jazlyn Martinez chalked up an assist.
Wa-Hi went to halftime up 1-0 on the McGill goal off a corner kick, and they would soon leave Kennewick in the dust.
Football
WESTON-McEWEN 43, COLLEGE PLACE 21: TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry threw three scoring passes and ran for a touchdown, teammate Sean Roggiero made two of those receptions and also ran for a TD, Caleb Sprenger caught the other one, and tailback Maddox King rushed for one as he gained 115 yards in Athena.
The TigerScots, back from finishing last season in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A Championship Game — they ended up placing second in the State — ran for more the 250 yards.
Weston-McEwen went to halftime already up 21-7, and they held on the the end.
WAITSBURG 50, TOUCHET 20: A clash in Waitsburg between 1B Southeast Conference, Grape (or West) Division neighbors opened this season for both teams.
Both will next play Friday, Sept. 8, with the Cardinals visiting Pomeroy while the Redhawks head over to Granger, Washington, to take on Sunnyside Christian.
Volleyball
WESTON-McEWEN, at HEPPNER TOURNAMENT: The TigerScots won both their matches, defeating Kennedy in four sets and Vernonia in a sweep.
TigerScots senior setter Addie Perkins finished the day with 32 assists and 20 service aces while junior libero Kylie Thornton hustled after 23 digs over their two wins.
Cross country
WESTON-MCEWEN, at ULTIMOOK RACE: The Class 1A-4A varsity girls five-kilometer race over in Tillamook, Oregon, ended with the TigerScots together placing 20th out of 21 teams.
Weston-McEwen senior EvaLena Lieuallen led the way among 186 girls and ended up finishing 109th before she was joined by teammates Helen Williams (144th), Miranda Martin (145th) and Rose White (149th).
The TigerScots also had Mackenzie Aldrich (164th) and freshman Alethea Bond (165th).
As for the varsity boys 5-K, including 258 competitors, the TigerScots had sophomore Tristan Weseman placing 142nd.
