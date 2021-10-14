SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team wrapped up the regular season with its fourth straight doubleheader sweep here Thursday, Oct. 14, picking up 14-4 and 16-5 wins at Sunnyside.

The Blue Devils (10-6 record) had already swept twin bills against Grandview, Hermiston and Pasco in succession.

Sara Justice finished the Sunnyside games with three home runs for the Blue Devils, and her sister Raquel belted one as both wound up hitting for the cycles that also included triples, doubles and singles.

The Blue Devils also got a homer from Tallulah Sickels, her third of the season, while Meadow Fauver had five hits and Kylie Kemp added four.

While placing second in the Mid-Columbia Conference with a 6-2 mark, the Blue Devils took its top seed for the 3A district playoffs with the Greater Spokane League.

Wa-Hi will host its next game, a first-round playoff Oct. 21 at Murr Sports Complex with action scheduled to start at 3 p.m. against a GSL team still to be determined.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

