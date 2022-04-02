COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity baseball team earned its first victory of the season Friday, April 1, as the Knights split a Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader with White Swan.
Ryo Nishi led the Knights (1-3 record) to a 5-1 win in the opener, pitching six innings with 14 strikeouts while also batting out three hits with two runs batted in as teammate Kyle Irving also had two RBI.
The Knights went to the sixth inning up 5-0, and held on.
White Swan salvaged a split in the second game, handing the Knights a 19-9 loss.
Nishi had two more hits, but the Knights found themselves in a 12-1 hole midway through the second inning before White Swan put the game out of reach.
The Knights look to bounce back Tuesday, April 5, when they host DeSales Catholic High School's team for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
