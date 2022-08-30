PENDLETON — Rylee Herdon scored both goals for McLoughlin High School’s varsity girls soccer team Tuesday, Aug. 30, as the 2022 Pioneers opened their season with a 2-2 draw in non-league action at Pendleton.
Maddie Perkins and Kaedynce Herdon, Rylee’s twin sister, took turns assisting her with the second goal tying things up shortly after halftime.
“The girls played great today even though it was 100 degrees,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said.
The Pioneers (0-0-1 record) next play Thursday, hosting Riverside for an Eastern Oregon League match scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Their season opener Tuesday saw the Pioneers rally twice.
“Pendleton scored first, but we came back with an assist by Maddie Perkins to Rylee Herdon in the 23-minute mark,” Martinez said. “At halftime, we were 1-1.
“At the beginning of the second half, we fouled Pendleton and they snuck a ball over our defense thinking they where going to call an offside. They scored their second goal at the 30-second mark of the second half.
“We came back and scored on them 30 seconds later, by Rylee Herdon assisted by her twin Kaedynce Herdon.
“We had a final opportunity with three minutes left in the game, and Maddie Perkins had a great shot that hit the side bar. But the referee called an offsides.”
