UMATILLA, Ore. — Giselle Ruiz tallied a hat trick for McLoughlin High School's girls soccer team here on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and goalie Ruby Jaimes recorded her sixth shutout of the season as the Pioneers picked up their fourth straight win with a 6-0 victory over Umatilla.
Caitlin Barnhart, Rosie Velasco and Diana Gomez scored the other goals for Mac-Hi (6-1 record), and assists came from Johana Martinez, Sinai Martinez, Velasco and Ruiz.
Leslie Sanchez came close to joining in the scoring spree, her shot was blocked by the Umatilla keeper, but Velasco converted a second chance off the rebound.
"Everyone was playing hard, even our subs," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "They connected great on their passes, and made space for their teammates."
The Pioneers now prepare for Greater Oregon League matchups the rest of this season, starting Saturday at noon when they host Ontario.
