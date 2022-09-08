COLLEGE PLACE — Ruah Havens tallied a hat trick for a victorious College Place High School varsity girls soccer team Thursday, Sept. 8, as the Hawks knocked off Wapato in a 5-1 defeat.
Kat Prince and Hannah Hutchinson also scored for the Hawks (1-1 record), with assists from Natalie Litts and Amick while the College Place defense stifled Wapato.
The Hawks next play Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Toppenish.
"It was a beautiful night for the home opener," Hawks coach Russ Carder reported. "The Hawks are still in early season form and working to find their roles, but that didn't stop them from taking a strong win in front of their home fans.
"The scoring began in the 17th minute. Kat Prince worked the ball down the right hand side, past the Wapato defender and laid a great ball back in front of the goal for Ruah Havens to score her first goal of the night.
"It was only three minutes more before the Hawks scored again in the 20th minute, this time Prince turned goal scorer through the nice passing through the middle via Natalie Litts.
"The score became 3-0 in the 26th minute as Hannah Hutchison was able to place the ball in the net after the ball bounced around in the penalty area.
"Shortly after the break, the Hawks made it 4-0 on the 42nd minute. Ruah Havens scored again with a fantastic curling effort into the top right corner from outside the box.
"The Wolves were not to be kept barking and got some bite in them and brought one back in the 51st minute with a free kick that bounced kindly an attacker to make it 4-1.
"Havens would get her hat trick on 62 minutes though. A long through ball into the right hand channel set Charley Amick free to the end line, cutting it back to Nat Litts who took a shot that was blocked into Havens' feet.
"The final 18 minutes saw Hawks goalkeeper Ellie Andrews make a couple good saves while Wapato was able to deny any further damage on the night."
