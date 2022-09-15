COLLEGE PLACE — Ruah Havens tallied the go-ahead goal for College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team five minutes into the second half Thursday, Sept. 15, and the Hawks came away with a 3-1 victory over Zillah.
Havens finished the match with two goals for the Hawks (2-2 record) while teammate Annie Watson added the other.
The Hawks next play Tuesday, Sept. 20, in La Grande.
"The Hawks have a tough three-game stretch of away games and four-of-five away from home coming up the next couple of weeks," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "This will give time to continue working and learning while adjusting to a difficult schedule.
"Hope to see all the fans for the next home game against (Kiona-Benton) on Sept 27."
They look to build off their strong performance against Zillah.
"The scoring started in the 16th minute from Watson," Carder reported. "Some great passing across the top of the penalty box allowed for her to take a shot from just outside the area and squeak into the corner.
'The game continued on with some back and forth play, and Zillah was able to take advantage of some confusion on the other end and put it past the line to tie things up until half.
"It wasn't long after the break before Ruah Havens scored her sixth goal of the season. In the 45th minute, the Hawks earned a throw-in deep in the Zillah half. Lillian White threw it in to Nat Litts, who laid it off for Havens to score.
"The home team continued to press and were rewarded again in the 62nd minute with a free kick. Havens stood over it and put it over the wall to increase the lead.
"The final 18 minutes of the contest were good for the Hawks, continuing to look for another goal and keeping the Leopards at bay."
