ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's shorthanded varsity girls soccer team fell to Royal, 3-0, in their South Central Athletic Conference clash here Thursday, Sept. 30.
Injuries and suspension have left the Hawks with few available players this week, coach Russ Carder reported, but they still battled Royal.
"Heads are held high with their performance," he said.
The Hawks (2-7 overall, 0-3 in the SCAC) return to competition Tuesday when they host Kiona Benton for a match scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
