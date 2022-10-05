COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls dropped a South Central Athletic Conference soccer match to Royal, 2-0, on the Hawks' pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Knights scored a goal in each half for the victory.
"A much improved Hawks side took the field, despite injuries and suspensions putting a number of players on the bench," College Place coach Russ Carder said. "The fight and tenacity was on full display as they took the field.
"Both teams had a couple of early chances, with the first goal coming in the 16th minute," he said. "A corner kick was awarded to Royal, which played it in. As it bounced around the front of the goal, it dropped to a Knight, who was able to scramble it in.
"Not to be discouraged, the Hawks continued to press and harry, but could not find a way past the opposition in the first half," Carder said.
"The start of the second half saw the Hawks play some really good soccer," he said. "Connecting passes, movement off the ball, and finding spaces in behind. One moment of brilliant play from the visitors, though, doubled their lead. Holding off a strong challenge in the middle of the park, passing wide and moving the ball up the right-hand channel, the Royal player crossed in front and put it in the back of the net."
College Place "kept up their heads and kept pressing," he said.
A Hawks free kick was pushed around the post by the Knight goalkeeper off a shot from Ruah Havens, and the game ended 2-0.
College Place next travels to Connell on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.